Singapore and Los Angeles confirmed to host the pinnacle of HSBC SVNS 2025

[Source: World Rugby]

Following the record-breaking Olympic Games in Paris, the stars of rugby sevens are set to make a thrilling return to HSBC SVNS 2025, kicking off in Dubai on 30 November 2024.

HSBC SVNS 2025 set to excite fans in seven iconic destinations following rugby sevens’ record-breaking attendance of 530,000 fans and tens of millions more on TV at the Olympics.

SVNS 2025 kicks off in Dubai on 30 November, 2024 as Kenya and Uruguay men and China women join SVNS. Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver and Hong Kong follow Dubai.

Singapore is confirmed as sixth round where the SVNS league winners will be crowned, with pre-sale tickets available from today

Los Angeles to host SVNS World Championship in the 2028 Olympic Games rugby sevens venue.

Match officials confirmed with an all-female panel for the women’s SVNS 2025 for the first time.

After the record-breaking Olympic Games in Paris, the stars of rugby sevens are set to make a thrilling return to HSBC SVNS 2025.

Featuring seven iconic global destinations and culminating with the SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles, following the penultimate round in Singapore where the SVNS league winners will be crowned.

The tens of millions of fans around the globe who were captivated by the sensational rugby sevens competitions at the Olympic Games can now get set to see the world’s best 12 men’s and women’s teams as they showcase their incredible speed, astounding skills and indomitable strength once again in the HSBC SVNS 2025.

Today’s announcement sees Singapore and Los Angeles added to the five previously confirmed destinations, meaning SVNS 2025 will feature seven rounds played across seven months culminating with the SVNS World Championships taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA 2028 Olympic venue.

As in previous years, SVNS 2025 will kick-off with a blockbuster event at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, which hosts the first round on 30 November-1 December, 2024. Artist Stormzy from the United Kingdom will lead the star-studded entertainment off the field as SVNS continues to combine the best of rugby, music, food and entertainment.

All 24 teams then move on to the DHL Stadium in Cape Town for the second round on 7-8 December 2024, where home fans will have the opportunity to cheer their Olympic medal winning men’s team on home soil.

Following Perth’s highly successful debut as SVNS hosts in 2024 that saw a sell-out crowd for finals day, the celebrations will return to Australia’s west coast for the third round of HSBC SVNS 2025 on 24- 26 January 2025 at HBF Park.

Vancouver then welcomes the SVNS for the fourth round on 21-23 February under the roof of the atmospheric BC Place.

The fan favourite Cathay / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens is confirmed to take place on 28 – 30 March as the first official event at the new Kai Tak stadium, and the fifth round of SVNS 2025.

The National Stadium in Singapore will host the sixth round on 5-6 April with pre-sale tickets available from today. The SVNS League Winners – the team with the most cumulative points from the first six rounds – will be decided here.

The top eight men’s and women’s teams at the end of the Singapore event will head into the winner-takes-all World Championship, taking place for the first time in Los Angeles on 3-4 May at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA 2028 Olympics venue.

LA will also play host to the high stakes promotion and relegation play-off competition that sees the top four men’s and women’s teams from the HSBC Sevens Challenger join the bottom-four ranked teams in the SVNS standings at the end of the sixth round in Singapore to fight for the highly coveted places in future SVNS.

Olympic champions France will be looking to retain their SVNS Champions crown in Los Angeles, after they defeated SVNS league winners Argentina to claim the inaugural men’s title in 2024.

New Zealand’s women’s won their second successive Olympic title in Paris and will be aiming to reclaim the SVNS Champions title they lost to Australia at the 2024 Grand Final.

Fans in Cape Town, Vancouver and Los Angeles will have the opportunity to cheer their Olympic medal winning heroes on home turf after South Africa men, and Canada and the USA women all reached the podium in Paris.

In what is sure to be another record-breaking year for women’s rugby, HSBC SVNS will again fully embrace gender parity with men’s and women’s teams receiving equal participation fees.

To ensure an equal platform for all players, all seven rounds will feature combined men’s and women’s events for all players to showcase their talents on the biggest stages across the globe.

HSBC 2025 will welcome three new teams as Kenya and Uruguay men and China women join the top level of global rugby sevens following their promotion from the HSBC Sevens Challenger with their victories at the 2024 promotion and relegation play-off in Madrid.

The women’s SVNS 2025 participating teams are: New Zealand, Australia, France, USA, Canada, Fiji, Ireland, Great Britain, Japan, Brazil, Spain and China.

The men’s teams roster includes: Argentina, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, France, Fiji, South Africa, Great Britain, USA, Spain, Uruguay and Kenya.