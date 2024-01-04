Serious soul-searching for Fiji: Serevi

Sevens maestro Waisale Serevi has urged the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side to look for a fresh start at Perth 7s in Australia this month.

The rugby icon urges the national side to disregard their previous two outings in Dubai and Cape Town respectively and focus on getting its HSBC World Sevens Series campaign back on track

He acknowledges the challenges that the team goes through and is urging them to do their best.

“Not winning one. It’s like really challenging for Fiji, especially as a country, which we love sevens a lot. But that is all last year and I cannot talk about they should play like this or play like this because I’m not the coach. That’s the coach’s job to do that, to talk to them. But at the moment it’s not working and there’s nothing else we can do. We just need to support them. Last year it was last year has gone. “

Serevi says the players need to do some serious soul-searching in the lead-up to their next tournament.

“The Fijian sevens team, I believe it’s not going up and it’s not going down. They are staying there at this level and the other teams have gone up to another notes. They have to figure out now how to go to that level with the other top four teams to try and make it to the finals. That’s the thing that they need to figure out. And as I say again, I’m not the coach. I cannot talk about they should play like this or play like this. ”

He adds that he does not have any right to speak on how the players should play as the coach has that responsibility.

Serevi further emphasizes for the players to have self-belief and not to listen to naysayers.

He also mentions that the players cannot give up but to figure out how to get better.

The national side is yet to win their first World Series Tournament under coach Ben Gollings.

The team is in camp in Suva ahead of the Perth 7s on January 26th-28th.