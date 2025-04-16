National men’s 7s squad back in training

Members of the Fiji Men’s 7s side had their first contact-training session yesterday, in building up for the Los Angeles 7s tournament in the United States of America next month.

Forward Sakiusa Siqila says their first hit-out with the boys yesterday was a good one, where they worked on different ways they can handle scenarios on the rugby field.

He says they focused on connecting their set-pieces to certain plays like lineouts and scrums.

He adds that the boys are in high spirits, and are focused on their mission for LA.

“Yes, the preparations for the LA 7s has been going well, the boys are fully focused knowing the key role and what we need to do come LA 7s in two weeks’ time.”

The 23-year-old says they’re expecting tougher competition at the LA 7s this time around, noting the change in format of the tournament.

Despite this, he believes the team can carry their winning ways into LA.

