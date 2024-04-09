Nasova eyes Olympics

Joji Nasova in action during the Hong Kong 7s [Source: World Rugby]

New Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep Joji Nasova is still coming to terms with his first outing for the national side at the Mecca of 7s on the weekend.

Nasova who started in all Fiji’s games in Hong Kong says when he was given the opportunity, he grabbed it with both hands knowing it may never come again.

However, what the Dominon Brothers rover did in the tournament proved why Coach Osea Kolinisau selected him.

He says the job is not yet done for him as Paris 2024 is around the corner.

“I’ll return to Fiji and make sure I don’t drop the ball, keep on working hard, keep on striving, I’ll have to minimize my time with friends because I have a bigger goal this year and that is to help Fiji win the Olympics gold.”

Nasova and his teammates will have another three weeks to prepare before the next tournament in Singapore.