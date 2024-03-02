Narrow win for Fiji 7s

Josese Batirerega

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side has escaped with a win in their first pool game as they defeated Great Britain 15-12 at the LA 7s this afternoon.

It was a fast kick-off as Austin Evans scored first for Great Britain before Ropate Rere quickly responded for Fiji.

Rere won the restart and sprinted to score Fiji’s first try to trail 5-7 in the 5th minute.

Fiji was so eager to score, as Ponipate Waqanamasi dotted Fiji’s second try with few seconds left in the first half thanks to a nice pass from Joseva Talacolo.

Fiji led Great Britain 10-7 at halftime.

Fiji wasn’t having a good start in the second half as they were down to six men after Napolioni Bolaca copped a yellow.

GB’s Alex Davis did not waste any time as he scored their second try with only one minute left to lead 12-10.

Fiji’s Josese Batirerega came to the rescue as he scored their winning try.

Tomorrow, they clash with Canada at 5:30am and France at 10:22am before the men’s cup quarterfinals begin at 3:26pm.

The Fijiana faces Brazil in their opening match at 1:14pm today.

Tomorrow they’ll meet South Africa at 8:26am and New Zealand at 1:24pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Monday.

You can watch both the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV plus the quarterfinal and semifinal if Fiji progresses.