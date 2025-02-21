Nakavu upsets favourites at Tabadamu 7s

[Source: Nakavu Rugby/Facebook]

Nakavu Rugby caused a major upset by defeating DXC Army Green 15-7 in the fourth edition of the Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s this morning.

Nakavu made their intentions clear from the start, proving they were not just there to compete but to win against one of the tournament favorites.

Their dominance was evident early on, as they capitalized on Army’s defensive lapse to score the opening try in the first minute.

Army quickly responded with a try of their own, leveling the score, but Nakavu remained unfazed.

Despite a few unforced errors, they maintained their intensity and the teams went into halftime locked at 7-all.

Nakavu showcased some quality rugby on the field and more will be expected from them throughout the day and tomorrow as well.

In other matches Aflame Brothers thrashed Gone Ni Veiyasana 31-0, Nakavu Rugby beat Star Hospitality Pacific Mana 10-0, Village Boys beat Nakatutu Brothers 7-5, Nabouwalu Select defeated Ratu Filise 12-0.

Dominion Brothers and Aqua Pro Savuiqali were on nil-all, Gold Coast Senibiau and Bula Brothers 12-0, A Hussein Naseakula lost to Coral Coasters 12-5 and Radison Nadrudruniu won against Danudanu Blues 7-5

The competition continues at Thomson Park in Navua and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC TV.