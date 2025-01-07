Nakacia reflects on surreal Fijiana 7s debut

Vika Nakacia

Stepping onto the global rugby stage for the first time, 26-year-old Vika Nakacia described her debut experience at the Dubai and Cape Town 7s tournaments as “surreal.”

The electrifying atmosphere, roaring crowds, and massive stadiums initially felt overwhelming for the Yasawa native.

However, she rose to the occasion, delivering a standout performance that solidified her place in the Fijiana 7s squad.

“I was scared at first, but at the end of the day, I realized that I was not only representing myself but also my family, my friends, and the whole country.”

Her journey to this remarkable moment, she says, is guided by faith.

Nakacia’s debut has not only made her a player to watch but has also inspired young women across Fiji to pursue their rugby dreams.

The Fijiana 7s team are now preparing for the upcoming Perth 7s and also the Coral Coast 7s scheduled for next weekend.