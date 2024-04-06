Naikausa hat-trick for Fiji 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

New Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep Viliame Naikausa scored his first hat-trick in the national colors as the national team recorded a 45-5 win over Canada.

Coach Osea Kolinisau made two changes with Filipe Sauturaga and Naikausa coming in for Waisea Nacuqu and Josese Batirerega.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo who was the 13th player in the first match was promoted to the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The national side started with some urgency and looked after the ball with two successive tries to Ponipate Loganimasi and Naikausa.

Captain Vatemo Ravouvou, Sauturaga, Loganimasi, Jerry Matana and rookie Joji Nasova were all over the park in the first seven minutes making their tackles count.

Matana and Naikausa scored another two tries for a 24-nil halftime lead.

Canada hit the ground running with a try in the opening minute of the second half but the General, Ravouvou, sold a typical dummy from the restart and ran away to score.

Fiji knew they had to score more points with Nacuqu who came off the bench extending their lead with another try before Naikausa broke through for his hat-trick.

Fiji play France tomorrow at 5:43pm and you can watch it live on FBC TV.