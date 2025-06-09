Kolinisau set to name Dubai 7s squad

Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau says he is looking for more than just individual talent as he prepares to name his final squad for the Dubai 7s at the end of the month.

The extended training group has been in camp for over two weeks, with several new faces added — including five players from Skipper Cup champions Malolo and two from Ratu Kadavulevu School’s Vodafone Deans Trophy-winning side.

“What I’m looking for I’m looking for teamwork. I told the boys, you know, I can’t rely on talent, there’s no X factors, we’re all X factors. And if we can connect well and work together well as a team then Dubai will be a very good outing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kolinisau said his main focus is finding players who understand the importance of teamwork and unity on and off the field.

The final squad will be announced today before the team departs for Dubai on Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.