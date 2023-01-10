Ikanikoda after fifth Coral Coast 7s title

Former Fiji 7s playmaker Livai Ikanikoda

Former Fiji 7s playmaker Livai Ikanikoda is gunning for his fifth McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s title in Sigatoka this weekend.

Ikanikoda will feature for defending champions Police for the eighth time at the same tournament.

Ikanikoda says they are coming in full force to defend their title.

“It’s not new for us, we are focused on our game plan since we came back from the operation its not an issue for not training well and we will focus on our defense and game plan”

The 33-year-old says they had to make some adjustments on the field after being tied up with work commitments.

“I was in operations for the elections and now I came back for the training and last week we start training again to focus on defending the coral coast again this week. I went for the invitation team in Dubai in November and that was the last time I played 7s.”

Police is pooled with Wardens, Saunaka and Yamacia.

Fans can watch the three days of action at Lawaqa Park for free.