Hard work pays off for Peni

Aisake Peni

Dreams of donning the white jersey is slowly becoming a reality for 21-year-old Aisake Peni.

The youngster is one of the newest additions the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side.

The Ba native was part of the Devo Babas side before joining the national team, and played a vital role in helping the team win the 2025 Fiji Bitter 7s Series, and other local tournaments throughout this year.

According to Peni, he decided not to further his education after finishing year-13, as he believed his calling was on the rugby turf.

“I usually play at the forwards, for secondary, I played for Saint John Cawaci where I played in the Deans competition as well, then I moved to an Indian school in Ba, DAV College, they didn’t play rugby so I just play rugby league club games. So after form seven I told my parents that I would not be furthering my education, and I would just pursue a career in rugby.”

Following the team’s first training session yesterday, Peni says he was happy to be sharing the field with his rugby idols, who he only sees on TV when representing the national.

He says that he hopes to learn as much as he can, and give his best for the country.

Meanwhile, the national side is currently preparing for the Los Angeles 7s tournament in the United States of America next month.

