Friday wary of local teams

Former USA head coach Mike Friday (left), Khal Tenana

Former USA 7s head coach Mike Friday will be looking out for the local and not overseas-based teams when the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s gets underway later this week.

Friday says he is expecting local teams to go all out during the tournament, as players will be trying to catch the eyes of national selectors and scouts.

He says he is eager to see what transpires throughout the competition.

Friday landed this morning at the Nadi International Airport, and the members of his 7s side are expected to arrive over the next two days.

“And then can we compete in what’s going to be as always a very tough and unforgiving tournament where the village teams, the local teams are always the teams you need to be worried about.”

He also mentions that he may not have enough time to train with his side before the tournament, but says that they are not only here to compete, but to complement the sport of 7s.

Friday has included eight local players on his side, including the 7s maestro Jerry Tuwai.

The Coral Coast will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from Thursday to Saturday.