Final phase for Fijiana 7s

The race for getting a spot in the final Fijiana 7s team for the Olympic Games in Paris is heating up.

While the men’s finalized their 13 last night, Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli has a few more days to test the players.

Fuli says it’s good to give the 15 players an equal chance to prove themselves in France in their final preparation phase.

“You know the positions are all up for grabs now, it’s good to push it to the final phase before we name the final 13 which is the technical meeting two days prior to kick-off.”

The team has been in camp at Marcoussis in South Paris since arriving on Tuesday.

Fuli and the Fijiana will join the Fiji 7s side at the Games village on Sunday.

The Fijiana 7s will face Canada first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.

Rugby 7s starts next Thursday with the men’s competition and Fiji faces Uruguay in their first pool game at 3am before playing USA at 6.30 am.

Meanwhile, Fiji 7s coach, Osea Kolinisau has named Filipe Sauturaga and Vuiviawa Naduvalo as injury cover for the Olympics.