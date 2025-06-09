Fijiana makes semifinal despite loss

[File Photo]

Despite going down 31-12 to New Zealand in its final Dubai 7s pool game, the Fiji Airways Fijiana will still make the semifinals.

Fijiana finished as runners-up in pool A and will play the winner of pool B at 9:34pm tonight.

Jorja Miller broke the Fijianas’ defense in the first minute to put New Zealand in front 5-nil.

However, the lead was cancelled when Lavena Cavuru took a quick tap outside her 22 from a penalty, beat Miller with a right step and ran away to score.

The Fijiana made two brilliant clean breaks but ran out of support with ball carriers isolated when caught.

New Zealand scored two successive tries for a 19-7 lead at the break.

Miller was again beaten by Reapi Ulunisau just after the breather as Fijiana got back into the contest, trailing 12-19.

But Miller made amends with another solo effort from deep in her half to put her side further in front before the Kiwis scored another.

The Fijiana won their first two games after defeating USA 19-7 and France 28-19.

