Fiji Rugby to field Babas side for Coral Coast 7s

The Fiji Airways 7s men’s side will field a Fiji Babas side at the 2024 McDonalds Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

Tournament Founder Jay Whyte says the competition welcomes the entertainers of world rugby into the annual competition.

Whyte says the Fiji Babas will be out to wrestle the i-Wau trophy from defending champions, Army.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Whyte, the Ben Gollings-coached side will use the opportunity to blood new talent in the squad alongside existing players.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.