Fiji fall short yet again

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]
The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s hopes of reaching the Cape Town Sevens final were dashed after a 29–21 defeat to Argentina in a high-intensity semifinal.
Argentina dominated the first half, racing to a 17–0 lead through tries to Santiago Mare (2’, 13’), Santiago Alvarez (3’, 6’) and Luciano Gonzalez (10’), with conversions from Santiago Vera Feld and Mare.
Fiji mounted a strong second-half response, with Viwa Naduvalo crossing twice (12’, 14’) and Manulii Maisamoa adding another (15’).
Sakiusa Siqila converted two of Fiji’s tries to close the gap.
Despite Argentina going a player down, Fiji were unable to capitalise during the sin-bin period, with handling errors proving costly in key moments.
