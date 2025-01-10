Fiji drawn against New Zealand for Perth 7s

The pools for the HSBC Perth 7s has been drawn, with the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side set for a showdown against rivals New Zealand in Pool C with newly promoted Kenya and Uruguay.

Hosts Australia will face a tough battle in Pool A alongside reigning SVNS league winners Argentina, Cape Town champions South Africa, and the USA.

Pool B features an all-European clash, with Olympic champions France drawn alongside Spain, Great Britain, and Ireland.

Fiji currently leads the men’s standings after a dominant performance in Dubai, where they struck gold.

Meanwhile, South Africa captivated their home crowd with a thrilling win in Cape Town.

Perth 7s will take place from January 24-26.