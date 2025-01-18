Fiji dominates Mike Friday selects to retain Coral Coast 7s

The Fiji Airways Fiji Mens 7s team successfully defended their McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s title in a thrilling final against Mike Friday Selects, winning 29-14 in front of a passionate crowd.

The star-studded opposition featured former international players, including South Africa’s Rosko Specman, Ireland’s Harry McNulty, Wales’ Luke Trehan, and Fiji’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, alongside members of Fiji’s extended squad.

The defending champions set the pace early, scoring four tries in the first half.

Filipe Sauturaga opened the scoring, followed by Joseva Talacolo, Pilipo Bukayaro, and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

Fiji capitalized on Mike Friday Selects’ indiscipline, as the visitors suffered two yellow cards in the first half.

Despite trailing 22-0 at halftime, Mike Friday Selects mounted a spirited comeback attempt in the second half.

Fiji extended their lead with a fifth try from Terio Tamani before Mike Friday Selects answered back with tries from Iowane Teba and Chris Odinga.

However, another two yellow cards for the Mike Friday Selects hampered their momentum.

Indiscipline proved costly for Mike Friday Selects, but the match showcased high-quality rugby from both teams.