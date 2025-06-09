Fiji 7s falls in New York, World Series drought continues

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team’s World Series and USA 7s title drought continues after going down 10-7 in the final in New York.

Fiji last won the Series title seven years ago under Gareth Baber.

South Africa’s win meant they claimed the World Series title with 106 points, while Fiji finished second on 104.

Fiji had the possession but failed to break the solid South African defense. The South Africans started strongly and outmuscled the Fijians in the contact area and scored first to lead 5-nil at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

They returned after the break and shocked Fiji with another try in the corner, which was unconverted.

The national side threw everything at the Blitzboks 7s before Terio Tamani struck with a team try with three minutes left.

Trailing 10-7, the Osea Kolinisau coached team had the ball and was building on something special, but unfortunately, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, lost the ball forward five meters out from the tryline with only 28 seconds to play.

Fiji earlier beat Australia 28-7 in the semifinal this morning.

Australia scored first in the match, but Fiji came back to score four converted tries.

Joseva Talacolo and George Bose managed to cross for Fiji in the first half.

Second-half tries were scored by Viwa Naduvalo and Kavekini Tanivanuakula.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.