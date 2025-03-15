Devo Babas hungry for another title

[Photo Credit: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/ Facebook]

Devo Babas are on track in achieving their ambition of winning the Fiji Bitter Nakawa 7s after thumping Vuda Green 39-0 in the first round of elimination yesterday at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Winning the Nawaka 7s title will cement the side’s top spot in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series points table, where the winner will be announced after the final tournament of the series.

Devo Babas captain Ropate Rere says coming this far in the Fiji Bitter 7s Series and the Nawaka 7s was not of their own doing, but of divine intervention.

“The boys have been putting in the hard work throughout all the tournaments, allowing us to top the series table. But none of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for the help of the Lord, who has given us the strength to play rugby.”

With the tournament set to conclude today, Ropate Rere says his players are ready to put their lives on the line to achieve their ambition.

Meanwhile, tournament coordinator Maleli Ranawai is calling out to fans to come in numbers to the final day of competition tomorrow, promising quality and exciting rugby.

“To all the fans and supporters out there, tomorrow is the last round of competition. Please come out in numbers and support the boys and your teams. Come out in numbers and watch some quality grass-roots rugby.’

The final round of eliminations, along with the semi-finals and finals, will kickstart in Nadi today.

