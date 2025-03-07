China invests in Fijiana 7s

The Fiji Women’s National Rugby 7s team today received $10,000 from the Chinese government.

While officiating at the handover ceremony in line with the International Women’s Day at the Embassy, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian says this financial assistance demonstrates China’s firm support for women’s development in Fiji.

Ambassador Jian says this showcases China and Fiji’s firm commitment to women’s empowerment.

It will also help the women’s rugby team to continue their legend and achieve greater success.

