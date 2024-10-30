Bose chases sevens dream

Navosa lad George Bose during the training session

Navosa lad George Bose is hoping to go all the way after joining the Fiji Men’s 7s team extended squad for only the second time in his career.

Bose first joined the squad during Ben Gollings’ tenure with the national team. After an impressive performance for Lavidi during the Kadavu sevens he has been called up yet again.

He began his rugby sevens career with Yamacia in the highlands of Navosa and is currently part of Lavidi Brothers, a powerhouse in the local sevens competition.

Bose says he hopes to become a professional rugby player one day.

“My goals and dream is to be a professional rugby player and get a contract so I can support my family well.”

He adds that he has faced a lot of challenges in life but has always remained patience and is thankful to be recognized by his skills on the field.

Bose plays rover and knows that the competition within the team will not be easy but he is ready for it.