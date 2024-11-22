26 teams for final Sports Council 7s leg

[File Photo]

A total of 26 teams will be participating in the Fiji Sports Council’s U20 7s tournament in Ra over the next two days.

This was confirmed by Fiji Sports Council operations manager Litia Senibulu, who says they are expecting exciting competition from participating teams.

This will be the fourth and final leg of the Fiji Sports Council’s U20 7s, and Senibulu is calling out to fans and supporters in the area to come out in numbers and cheer on their respective sides.

“The competition is our fourth leg of our Fiji Sports Council’s U20 7s. And coming to the fourth leg now, the competition is just, you know, getting bigger in terms of their players in their skills set.”

Tickets will be available at the grounds, at $5 flat for adults and $3 for children on days one and two.

The tournament will be held at the Narauyaba Sports Ground in Ra.