Secondary Schools hockey in Ovalau

The 2025 Fiji Secondary Schools Hockey tournament will be held in Nasau Park, Levuka, Ovalau next week.

Competition will start on Thursday, August 19, and end on Saturday, the 23rd.

The tournament will showcase top-performing secondary school teams from across Fiji.

Schools will battle for top prize in the under-16 Boys Noal Cup, under-16 Girls Melaia Sandys Cup, under-19 Girls Westmere Cup, and the under-19 Boys Bhasin Cup.

In addition, the prestigious Inter-District Tournament will feature the John May Cup and Sophia Raddock Cup.

FSSHA has also officially partnered with Venu Haulage Shipping Limited, Fiji, and Outback Range Pte Ltd Secondary Schools as the naming rights sponsor for the event.

Schools hockey President Immanuel Prasad expresses sincere gratitude for the support, highlighting the sponsor’s commitment to fostering youth sports development in Fiji.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for our tournament. Venu Haulage Shipping Limited and Outback Range Pte Ltd roots began in Levuka and for it to join us this year in hosting one the oldest games where it all began in Levuka is the cherry on top of the icing.Their support reflects a shared commitment to empowering young athletes and promoting hockey across our islands.”

The FSSHA looks forward to a successful tournament that not only celebrates athletic excellence but also unites young athletes from all corners of the country.

