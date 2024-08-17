Trio helps ACS book first ever final spot

Adi Cakobau School relied on the talent and determination of three standout players to secure a dramatic victory over Bucalevu Secondary School in the Under 18 semifinal of the Raluve Championship.

ACS’s 12-5 win has secured them a spot in their first-ever appearance in the competition’s final

Siteri Mataele, the younger sister of former Flying Fijian Manasa Mataele, Fijiana Drua halfback Noelani Baselala and her younger sister Silina Baselala, were instrumental in ACS’s success.

Article continues after advertisement

In a nail-biting finish, it was Silina Baselala who scored the decisive try in the final minute of the game, clinching the win for ACS.

With the trio’s leadership and skill on full display, ACS turned a tense semifinal into a memorable victory, earning their place in the final next week.