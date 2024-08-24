RKS claims Under-14 title

Ratu Kadavulevu School clinched the Under-14 grade title with a commanding 22-8 victory over MGM High School after a thrilling second-half comeback.

The match, held at HFC Bank Stadium, saw MGM take control early on, leading at halftime.

However, RKS roared back in the second half, scoring 15 unanswered points to secure the win.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet- Bix Raluve Trophy finals is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can catch all the live actions on FBC Sports.