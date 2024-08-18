It wasn’t easy: QVS coach

The Queen Victoria Under-18 head coach says it wasn’t an easy win for them after beating Ratu Navula 17-11 in the Vodafone Deans semifinal last night.

Head coach Josaia Waiwalu says the team has been working hard over the past few days and knew the Nadi-based school would be a tough opponent.

Waiwalu adds they prepared specifically for Ratu Navula and knew what to expect.

Article continues after advertisement

“We came out today knowing that Ratu Navula will throw everything at us. It’s the same thing with the Deans Trophy. Any team can win.Any team that turns up on the day can win. But we realised that we really needed to get back to our basics and keep possession and deny them possession. Obviously, our win today was the result of that. ”

The team will now focus on recovery and address a few areas they were exposed in yesterday.

QVS will face Nasinu next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in the showdown.

You can watch the finals live on the FBC Sports channel.