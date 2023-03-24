Same backline for Highlanders

The Highlanders have named an unchanged backline for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian tomorrow in Dunedin.

The same backline will run out following an improved effort last week when the Highlanders notched their first win of the season against the Force.

Experienced locks Josh Dickson and Pari Pari Parkinson return to bolster the pack and the in-form Hugh Renton will get his third start at the back of the scrum.

Article continues after advertisement

Leni Apisai starts at hooker for the injured Andrew Makalio while Saula Ma’u, Will Tucker and James Lentjes all return from injury to take their place on the bench.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, Coach Clarke Dermody says they’re delighted to be back home and hope to put on a good performance against a dangerous Drua side.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be the first time the Fijian Drua play the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Last year the Highlanders beat the Drua 27-24 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Drua faces Highlanders at 3:35pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Highlanders Lineup

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Leni Apisai

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Pari Pari Parkinson

5. Josh Dickson

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (C)

8. Hugh Renton

9. Aaron Smith

10. Mitch Hunt

11. Jonah Lowe

12. Thomas Umaga-Jensen

13. Josh Timu

14. Martin Bogado

15. Sam Gilbert

Reserves: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Saula Ma’u 19. Will Tucker 20. James Lentjes 21.Folau Fakatava 22. Cameron Millar 23. Jake Te Hiwi