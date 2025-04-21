Sam Darcy injured in Bulldogs

[ Source: ABC ]

The Western Bulldogs will be sweating on Sam Darcy’s scan results after he suffered a suspected anterior cruciate rupture in the 71-point thrashing of St Kilda at Docklands.

The 21-year-old key forward hyperextended his left leg when he fall awkwardly in a first-quarter marking contest during the Bulldogs’ 18.19 (127) to 8.8 (56) victory on Sunday night.

He was substituted out of the match within minutes.

“It looks like a possible ACL (injury) but we’re just going to have to wait until tomorrow to get scans to confirm,” Bulldogs football manager Matt Egan told the Seven Network at half-time.

“At this stage we’re fearing the worst, which is unfortunate because he’s an incredible person and we’ll obviously miss him.”

“But until we get scans it’s pretty hard to say too much.”

Broadcast vision in the second quarter showed Darcy’s upset family, including his father Luke, in the dressing room.

The 205cm-tall forward had changed out of his playing kit when he returned to the Bulldogs’ bench before half-time.

