Sailors die in Sydney to Hobart race

[Source: BBC]

Two people taking part in Australia’s annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race have died.

Both crew members died in separate incidents after being hit by a boom which is the large pole attached horizontally to the bottom of a sail.

The BBC reports that event’s organisers said the incidents happened on the Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline.

The first boats are expected to arrive in the city of Hobart, in Tasmania early tomorrow Saturday.

Several boats have already retired due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, favourites Master Lock Comanche and LawConnect took the early lead in the 79th running of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race as the supermaxis led the 104 boats out into the South Pacific.

LawConnect, which won line honors last year in a thrilling finish by just 51 seconds, was first past the turning mark after the start yesterday.