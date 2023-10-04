Ministry of Youth and Sports presents reguregu to Tuisova’s family

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru led a delegation to Votua, Ba yesterday presenting their reguregu to Fiji Water Flying Fijians player, Josua Tuisova and his family after the tragic passing of his son.

Seven-year-old Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu passed away at the Lautoka Hospital a few days before his father, Josua Tuisova, was set to play against Georgia.

Tuisova is currently away in France representing Fiji in the Rugby World Cup and was unable to attend the funeral.

However, Saukuru assures him that the entire nation stands with him in solidarity, offering their prayers and support from afar.

Saukuru says no parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child.

The Coalition Government remains committed to assisting and supporting those in need, especially during times of tragedy and distress.