The Fiji Water Flying Fijians is one of two teams with the best scrum success of 100% so far at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Our side is the best in most carries per game with 132, the most dominant collisions with 45 a game, and the third-best success rate with that equaling 50 per cent of their total carries being dominant.

However, opposite to what many might think of Fiji in almost seeking out the contact,winning the collisions but not finding space as they’re seventh for metres made with 525.5 from the most carries, but then just 14th for clean breaks at four per game and 10th for gain-line success which is 53%.

Fiji contact coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they’re improving at the breakdown and collisions due to a number of factors.

“This is the new generation for the Flying Fijians and the message is clear to them of what we expect of them, what we do in training is what we do out there on the field and discipline is one of the key areas, a lot of our players are playing top level rugby here in France, England and the Drua playing Super Rugby so that’s all the contributing factors towards the improvement on our breakdowns and our collisions.”

The Waisea Nayacalevu-captained side plays with a lot of ball but losing many too as the stats after three rounds revealed Fiji is 15th for turnovers lost and that’s 16 per game equaling just 64 per cent positive outcomes.

There’re similar unusual numbers at ruck time with 94, the most per game and the best retention of 96% but just 15th for speed at 4.27 seconds.

45% of our possession have been kicked away, and second-most possession time, behind England, averaging 17:22 per game.

The Flying Fijians side to play Georgia at 3:45am on Sunday will be named tomorrow.