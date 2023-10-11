Flying Fijians receives over $50,000 in donations

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians have received $59,894.35 in donations from AURA AERO.

This is in response to their efforts to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer in France.

This generous donation was presented by Jeremy Caussade, President of the aerospace company, to Nacanieli Cawanibuka, the Strength and Conditioning coach of the Flying Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fiji is scheduled to compete against England in the third quarter-finals, which will take place on Monday at 3am.