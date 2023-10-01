Coach commends Nayacalevu's leadership

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is pleased with Skipper Waisea Nayacalevu's ability to lead the team [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui is pleased with Skipper Waisea Nayacalevu’s ability to lead the team right from the start.

Raiwalui claims they have known each other for a long time, and he is proud of his progress over the years.

He recognizes his outstanding abilities as a player and leader on the field.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, I came to start coaching there when he was younger. He has grown immensely as a man. He is a strong family man with a great character and he backs it up on the field with his talent, he’s led us from the front right from the start. I’m really proud of him not only as a captain but as part of our group.”



Raiwalui adds that growth is evident not only in his rugby career but also in him as a person.

The Flying Fijians will play Portugal in their final pool match next Monday at 7 a.m.