Russia's appeal over losing Olympic gold dismissed

Kamila Valieva [Source: BBC]

Russia’s appeal against the reallocation of the 2022 Olympic team figure skating medals has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The International Skating Union (ISU) dropped Russia from gold to the bronze medal after Kamila Valieva, received a four-year ban for doping.

Valieva was a member of Russia’s winning team in Beijing.

Article continues after advertisement

Russia had appealed against the decision, which saw the United States promoted to gold with Japan taking silver, but Cas said the decision to disqualify Valieva stands.

Canada, meanwhile, have also lodged an appeal as they believe they should have been awarded bronze following Valieva’s disqualification.

Cas said a decision on that is yet to be made.