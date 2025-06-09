Youngster finds passion in Rugby

Aleseini Molitava.

For 12-year-old Aleseini Molitava, a young rugger from Cakaudrove, the Vodafone Fiji Primary School Kaji/Kajiana competition is more than just a game; it’s the realisation of a dream.

Her passion for the sport, ignited by watching her friends play, led her to try out for the team, a decision that would put her on a path of both challenge and triumph.

Molitava’s journey to the Cakaudrove U13 girls squad was not without hurdles.

She explained that she initially played for a cluster team, and when she was selected for Cakaudrove, her family was not immediately supportive.

“My family was a little angry at first but they eventually told me I could play. My grandmother came with me all the way from the island to support me here. She is with us, helping and cheering.”

Molitava, who is playing in her first-ever rugby competition, says the experience has been going well.

The team, composed of girls from different schools, has quickly bonded, driven by a shared goal of winning the competition.

Molitava credits her coaches and teammates for their constant encouragement and hopes to learn more about rugby as she goes along.

