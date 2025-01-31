Young flanker unsure of future

Sportsworld Fiji Under 20 rep Sam Chapman

Sportsworld Fiji Under 20 rep Sam Chapman says the future is still unclear of where he will head to after being in the development squad.

While majority of the young men have set their focus on what to achieve and where they want to go after this, Chapman says he has not really put much though into it and is really just focused on the team he is with right now.

When asked if he wanted to join the Drua or the Flying Fijians, Chapman says he is unsure.

“I don’t have an idea, I’m just playing as it goes you know, so I’m here and focusing on under 20s while I’m here and if I go back or home or stay here it’s up to whenever the time comes.”

Chapman adds that this has been a dream and is grateful to be given the chance to be with the development side.

The New Zealand based Flanker was scouted after he was approached to play for the New Zealand Fijian Schools Rugby Sevens team in 2023.

The side is currently preparing for the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Challenge, which will be held in New Zealand next month.