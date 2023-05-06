We want to play our type of rugby: Tawake

Captains Shannon Perry and Bitila Tawake.[Pic:RUGBY.com]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has become a beacon for change and growth within women’s rugby in Fiji.

Today they’ll run out in the Super W final trying to win back-to-back titles which will only further the development and recognition.

Despite the recent challenges, the Fijiana Drua has defied all odds to reach another final.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Bitila Tawake is one of the few remaining members from last year’s winning side she believes to win successive Super W titles will be a positive injection to women’s rugby in Fiji.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Tawake says it’ll be pretty special if they can get back-to-back titles.

She adds they need to work around their defense, retain the ball and maintain discipline for 80 minutes.

Tawake says they want to play their type of rugby so they’ll need to put it together if they want to get the job done.

The Reds come into the contest with bragging rights after a 45-22 win a fortnight ago against the Drua in Brisbane.

You can watch the Super W final LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel at 6:45pm today.

Akuila