We had to put more than 100%: Lomani

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua winger Kolora Lomani may have joined the team two weeks but winning back to back Super W titles is priceless.

Lomani was part of the squad that lifted their trophy last year where she also scored a brilliant try in the final but last night was different.

The winger was called in by coach Inoke Male along with Sereima Leweniqila and Super W final player of the match Luisa Tisolo.

Article continues after advertisement

Lomani says they had to put more than just 100% in the final.

‘We had to go back and watch what we’ve done for the past few weeks and coming out here and putting it out all the hard work we know the Reds definitely came out for it and we had to put a 100% and more into that game. You know everything the girls have been through and to be here now, the way we’ve been hearing things it didn’t let the way we prep for the games and each week we tend to take that in and show everyone what we do’.

Most of the Drua players are expected to make the Fijiana 15s side for the Test against Australia in two weeks which will be a curtain raiser to the Waratahs and Drua Super Rugby Pacific clash.