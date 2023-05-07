Waratahs leapfrog Reds with super derby win

[Source: Super Rugby]

The NSW Waratahs have taken an important step in a race for the last three Super Rugby Pacific finals berths by leapfrogging interstate rivals Queensland with a 32-24 victory.

Darren Coleman’s side spoke about addressing inconsistencies in the lead-up to Saturday’s contest in Townsville and their second-half performance will have the coach pleased after shutting out the Reds for almost the entirety of the half.

Following a tug-of-war opening 40 minutes and with the score at 17-17, the Waratahs did as they had in the first half and found points early.

In a certain club try of the year moment, the ‘Tahs attacked from within their own territory in the 45th minute via a Max Jorgensen break.

Jake Gordon’s offload off the ground found Lalakai Foketi who goose stepped the covering defence before Ben Donaldson converted.

The Reds had their chances for a swift reply but errors proved costly in what were clear point-scoring opportunities.

A swift right-edge play cut the Waratahs to shreds before several phases led to a two-on-one for Jordan Petaia whose pass missed his man and found the touchline.

The men in sky blue had no issues when presented another attacking opportunity, this time Harry Johnson-Holmes scoring after consecutive maul attempts.

Donaldson’s penalty four minutes from time put the margin well beyond doubt before a late Peni Ravai try sweetened the deficit for Queensland.

Fixtures don’t get much easier for Brad Thorn’s Reds with a daunting away trip to competition leaders Waikato Chiefs next week before a tough task against the Auckland Blues at home.

His side were outdone at scrum-time in the opening half but his forwards found the ascension at the lineout.

Queensland enjoyed more than half the possession, territory and also led the run metres by over 100 at the break but found themselves down early on.