Wallabies legends inspires Naceva Blues ahead of Marist 7s

Having two of the greatest players to ever wear the Wallabies jersey share their knowledge with the Naceva Blues ahead of the Marist 7s has provided a major boost for the side.

Head coach Epeneri Nakauso says the visit from Wallabies legends Lote Tuqiri and Radike Samo during a rugby clinic at their village this afternoon, as part of Rugby Australia’s Vuvale Week, delivered valuable insight to the players.

Nakauso adds that the two stars have long been idols for many in the team, making the opportunity to learn from them in their own village a dream come true.

Tuqiri and Samo were part of the Rugby Australia delegation that visited Naceva Village in Beqa alongside the Fiji Rugby Union and the Fijian Drua for the Vuvale Week programme.

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“It’s a blessing to have this two legends here with us, the boys are excited and we’re eager to learn from them today. Even the children were so happy to have then here. We are preparing for the Marist 7s, and their advice is really going to help the boys.”

Players and children from the village also received sporting equipment and took part in rugby clinics led by the two former Wallabies.

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