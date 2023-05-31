Vunivalu re-signs through to 2025

Suliasi Vunivalu. [Source: News.co.au]

Former Fiji Bati winger Suliasi Vunivalu has re-signed for the Queensland Reds and Rugby Australia through to 2025.

The flying winger has scored 15 tries in his first 26 games for the Reds, debuting in 2021 after a stellar rugby league career with the Melbourne Storm.

Vunivalu played his sole Test for the Wallabies in 2022 and was a part of Eddie Jones’ first camp squad in April this year ahead of the World Cup in France.

After overcoming injury, the 27-year-old is pushing for World Cup selection after starring in 10 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific games this season.

Vunivalu joins fellow Wallabies Hunter Paisami, Tate McDermott, Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson in extending their time at Ballymore in recent months.

Vunivalu says he is enjoying his time in rugby, learning everything he can from the Reds and Wallabies.

Vunivalu and the Reds play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 4.35pm.

You can also watch this match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.