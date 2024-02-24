Vota aims to improve on mistakes

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota says he aims to make up for his mistakes from the past two seasons of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The 27-year-old will start at inside centre in the season opener against the Blues this afternoon and is ready to make amends

“As the season goes on and I keep learning from my mistakes for the last two years then coming up this year and I’m looking forward to doing my best and whatever it takes.”

Vota will partner Iosefo Masi in the midfield against the Blues centre pairing of Harry Plummer and All Black Rieko Ioane.

The Drua will take on the Blues at 3:35 pm today and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

In other games today, the Highlanders face the Moana Pasifika at 6:05pm while the Reds take on the Waratahs at 9:05pm.

Meanwhile, in round one games last night, defending champions the Crusaders lost to the Chiefs 29-33, the Brumbies thumped the Melbourne 30-3 while the

Hurricanes beat the Western Force 44-14.