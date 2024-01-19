[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]

Hooray for upsets at the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s at sunny Lawaqa Park RugbyTown yesterday!

And it started early too, in the McDonald’s Men comp pool B, where Fire doused the Zack Test-coached USA Falcons 5-22, followed by McDonald’s Saunaka beating EMS Tabadamu with two converted tries 14 zip in pool D.

In Round 2 of the Men’s comp, despite Pacific Nomads losing heavily to BDK Yalovata 43 nil and the USA Falcons falling again – this time to Ba Originals 14-10, the Sir Gordon Tietjens-coached Ambassador All Stars “titched” Devo Babas 5-26 with tries to Rico Syme, Fletcho Carpenter, Gaspo Lalli and Sairo Vunisa.

The New Zealand 7s Development side also recorded a good win, just pipping Ravuka 15-17.

In the final McDonald’s Men game of day one, Army ambushed Ratu Filise 12-19.

So Army, Fire, New Zealand Development 7s, Fiji Babars and McDonald’s Saunaka teams all recorded two-out-of-two wins and are looking good for the Cup quarterfinals later today.

In the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Fiji Women’s comp, Fresh’et Navy sailed into port late and scored two good wins to lead pool C, while local women’s rugby champions, Seahawks had their make-up smudged by Matakesi 22-7 to prise open pool A.

In pool B, Mount Masada and the beauties from Kadavu lead a tight race for top spot with two wins apiece.

In the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort Youth games watch out for Japan SDS U18 in pool B. They played some excellent rugby 7s yesterday with wins over Dominion Bros Youth 17-22 and the Barbarians 7-28.

The Fiji U20 lead pool A and Southland Broncos head pool D also with two wins each heading into day two, while pool C is wide open.

Games in the McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s kick off today at 9am, with the Women’s and Youth competitions running through until about 1pm, before the Men’s games kick in until 3.20pm.

From then on it’s finals playoffs games, with the Women’s Cup quarterfinals from 3.25pm followed by the Youth Cup quarters from 4.45pm.

The Men’s competition restarts at 12.55pm, with their Cup quarter finals kicking off at 6.05pm.

Be there or be square!