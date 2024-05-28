Tuima in England XV squad

[Source: Exeter Chiefs]

Fiji born Rusi Tuima has been included by head coach Steve Borthwick in England rugby’s squad to prepare for the Summer Series Tests against Japan and All Blacks.

He featured for England under 18 and in 2019 was part of the U20 side in the Six Nations Championship.

This year Tuima played for England A and the 24 year old number eight has been compared to Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes.

Tuima is part of a 19 men squad that’s been named the squad does not include players involved in the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

He’s the nephew of former Flying Fijians skipper Akapusi Qera and cousin of England winger Joe Cokanasiga.

Tuima plays for Exeter Chiefs in Premiership Rugby.