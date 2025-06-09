Apprenticeship programs expanded to address skills gap

[File Photo]

The government is strengthening skills training and apprenticeship programs to address the shortage of skilled workers in the country.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says many Fijian professionals have moved overseas due to new employment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

He says this has contributed to the shortage of skilled workers in the country.

Singh says under the apprenticeship scheme, the Government and employers are working together to support trainees, allowing more young people to gain practical skills and training.

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“We have opened up our apprenticeship scheme. With the help of employers, the Government takes $2 out of their $5 salary, and the employers take $3. In this way, a lot of apprentices have started working.”

Singh says the government is also encouraging skills development by allocating a larger share of scholarships towards technical and vocational education.

“We are encouraging all universities to train more people in skills. Scholarships are also being given more in this area. You will see that last year, 70 percent of the scholarships were given in skills training. In this way, we are preparing our people so that they can complete their studies.”

Singh says more than 100 apprentices are currently undergoing training at the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

He says once they complete their training, they will work in Fiji for a few years before having the opportunity to seek employment elsewhere if they choose.