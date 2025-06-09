FRU Board will await tour report

Flying Fijians coach, Senirusi Seruvakula.[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The future of Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Senirusi Seruvakula will be known after the Fiji Rugby Union Board reviews the team manager’s report following the Nations Championship.

FRU chairperson and former national rep, John Sanday, says they’ll make the necessary decisions once they receive the report to get the full scope.

Sanday was responding to questions from FBC Sports regarding Seruvakula, who was supposed to win two out of three games but suffered successive losses as a tier-one nation, including the humiliating defeat by England yesterday.

The FRU chair was also asked if there’s a disconnection between players and coaches, and he says they’ll also await the Manager’s report after the tour.

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He says at the moment they’re focused on the next game against Scotland and will work hard to get a much-needed win.

Sanday goes on to say they’re not done yet, as they have a massive Test on Sunday, which is another chance for the players to redeem themselves.

The former Flying Fijians lock adds that he doesn’t involve himself in coaching and team dynamics as that is the domain of the coaching and team management staff.

However, he says that based on their discussions after the game, the team is focused on fixing things up and putting on a stronger outing against Scotland.

Sanday is asking for fans’ voices, prayers, and unwavering belief as always, and also celebrates the immense growth of our game off the field and looks forward to a spectacular finish this weekend.

The Flying Fijians tackle Scotland at 1:10am on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.