Nadi qualifies for BOG, Nadroga out

[Source:Nadi Football Associatio/Facebook]

After missing out on the BiC Fiji FACT, Nadi has qualified for its first Fiji Football Association tournament of the year, the Battle of the Giants.

This is after Nadi made the top eight following round 13 of the Extra Premier League yesterday.

Even with round 14 left, the jetsetters are safe because they have 14 points while the ninth-ranked team, Nadroga, has 10.

If Nadroga wins their EPL game this week, they will still not make the top eight. However, if the Stallions had won their game against Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday, which they drew 2-all, then this weekend’s 14th round would have been an interesting one.

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Nadroga featured in the Fiji FACT but misses out on the BOG with Tailevu Naitasiri.

Teams that have qualified for the BOG are Labasa, hosts Ba, Rewa, Lautoka, Nasinu, Suva, Navua and Nadi.

The BOG will be played from 4th to 6th September, with the group stages at Govind Park in Ba.