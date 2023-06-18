Toulouse wins France Top 14 title

[Photo Credit: Stade Toulousain/ Twitter]

Levani Botia’s La Rochelle side were edged 29-26 by Toulouse in the French Top 14 final this morning.

Toulouse denied the European Rugby champions their first-ever Top 14 grand final win in a see-saw battle.

Botia featured at open side flanker for La Rochelle.

Toulouse extended their record number of Top 14 wins to 22.



Both team were locked 13-all at the breather.

Former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow and French prop Uini Atonio scored a try each for La Rochelle in the second half.

Toulouse and French flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored a brilliant solo try three minutes from time to gift his team the win and the Top 14 title.