Toulouse wins France Top 14 title

[Photo Credit: Stade Toulousain/ Twitter]
Levani Botia’s La Rochelle side were edged 29-26 by Toulouse in the French Top 14 final this morning.
Toulouse denied the European Rugby champions their first-ever Top 14 grand final win in a see-saw battle.
Botia featured at open side flanker for La Rochelle.
Toulouse extended their record number of Top 14 wins to 22.
[Photo Credit: Stade Toulousain/ Twitter]
Both team were locked 13-all at the breather.
Former All Blacks halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow and French prop Uini Atonio scored a try each for La Rochelle in the second half.
Toulouse and French flyhalf Romain Ntamack scored a brilliant solo try three minutes from time to gift his team the win and the Top 14 title.
Le bouclier ? Il est chez nous 🛡️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/qtThSKZBt0
— Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) June 17, 2023