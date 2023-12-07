Tough losses for Fiji AFL sides

[Source: AFL South Pacific Nations/ Facebook]

It was a tough day of competition for our national teams today in the AFL Under-16 Oceania Cup at Albert Park in Suva.

In the boy’s division, the Fiji Junior Tribe side was thumped 57-14 by Papua New Guinea in their second round-robin match.

In the girls division, the Fiji Junior Vonu side was walloped 47-0 by Nauru.

The Junior Tribe have now lost two of their last three matches while the Junior Vonu have yet to win a game.

PNG and Nauru have been the most dominant teams in the tournament.

The finals will be played tomorrow where the winners in the boy’s and girl’s divisions will be crowned in the afternoon.